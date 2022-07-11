Ranbir Kapoor Flaunts His Ripped Physique In New Pics From Shamshera

New Delhi: The makers of the most awaited film Shamshera have shared pictures of Ranbir Kapoor as brave Bali. Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

Taking to its social media handle, YRF shared a series of pictures of the character brave Bali and captioned the post,”Brave & action-packed! Our Balli💪 Shamshera releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July.

Talking about the pictures, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen flaunting his ripped physique in the pictures. With his six-pack abs on display, Ranbir looked ready to take on Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera.