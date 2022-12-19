Ranbir Kapoor, Disha Patani to steal the show in Hockey World Cup opening ceremony at Barabati Stadium on Jan 11

Bhubaneswar: Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Disha Patani are all set to steal the show during the opening ceremony of FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on the 11th of January, 2023.

According to reports, Ranbir and Disha will be performing live in the glittery ceremony as the mega sporting event will kick-start.

Similarly, singer and music composer Arijit Singh will also enthral the audience with his live performance.

In the 2018 Hockey World Cup opening ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and award-winning music director AR Rahman and Cricket legend ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar graced the occasion.