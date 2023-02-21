Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar’ Song ‘Show Me The Thumka’ Out!

New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have released a groovy track Show Me The Thumka from the film.

Crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh, the latest song is composed and written by Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya respectively.

Makers dropped the latest song on YouTube with a special caption that reads, “Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to groove on Show Me The Thumka song from the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir & Shraddha. Song Out Now! (sic).”

Watch Show Me The Thumka song below:

The Luv Ranjan directorial is backed by Luv Films and T- Series and also has Boney Kapoor in his acting debut with Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais and Ayesha Raza Mishra in key roles.Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is slated to release in theatres on March 8, 2023.