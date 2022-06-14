Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Starrer ‘Brahmastra’ New Poster Out! 

New Delhi: Ahead of Brahmastra trailer release, Ayan Mukerji has shared a new poster introducing Mouni Roy as Junoon. The film will star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead.

Sharing the poster featuring Mouni as Junoon, Ayan expressed how the actress has killed in the film. He wrote, “A lot of people, I think, are going to walk out of Brahmāstra, talking about Mouni’s Performance as Junoon. Moun – who has deep belief and deep surrender for Lord Shiva – has always understood Brahmāstra very naturally – and with that understanding, she really killed it with her part in our movie! My first meeting with her, I offered her a ‘special appearance’ in Brahmastra. Eventually she shot with us from our first day to our last schedule, and is really, the surprise package in the film!.”

Have a look at Mouni Roy as Junoon in Brahmastra below:

Earlier Ayan had shared the character posters of Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in which he introduced their characters.