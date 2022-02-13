Ranbir-Alia’s first look as Isha & Shiva from ‘Brahmastra’ out ahead of Valentine’s Day

Ahead of the Valentine’s Day, the makers of much-awaited movie ‘Brahmastra’ shared a photo of lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from the superhero film. The picture of the love-struck couple is now going viral on social media.

In the photo, Ranbir and Alia, who are essaying the role of Shiva and Isha, can be seen lovingly gazing at each other across a large metal gate with Alia holding Ranbir’s hand as well.

See Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s pic here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Ranbir Kapoor Malaysia 🇲🇾 (@my_ranbirkapoor)

Ayan Mukerji directorial ‘Brahmastra’ also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The film is a fantasy epic and the first part of a planned trilogy. It is also rumoured that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. ‘Brahmastra’ is produced by Karan Johar and is set to release on September 9, 2022. Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli will present the much-anticipated film in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.