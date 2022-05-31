Ramnaresh Sarwan Resigns As West Indies Selector

Jamaica: Former batter Ramnaresh Sarwan has resigned from his role as the selector for the national side’s Men’s Senior and Youth Selection Panels due to personal reasons, announced Cricket West Indies (CWI).

“Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirms the resignation of West Indies Senior Men’s and Youth Selector, Ramnaresh Sarwan, due to personal reasons. Ramnaresh Sarwan was appointed as a Selector for the West Indies Men’s Youth and Selection Panels on January 6, 2022, however, he has informed CWI that he is no longer able to continue in the role,” said an official statement from CWI.

Robert Haynes, who is the current Lead Selector of the Men’s Youth Selection Panel and former interim Chairman of Selectors, will act as a replacement until a suitable full-time candidate is appointed. Robert will work on the Selection Panel alongside Senior Men’s Team Lead Selector Desmond Haynes and Head Coach Phil Simmons.

CWI will initiate a recruitment process for the Selector role as soon as possible through a competitive process, based on established criteria.