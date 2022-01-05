Adelaide International: Ramkumar-Bopanna Enters Quarterfinals

Adelaide: India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rohan Bopanna entered the men’s doubles quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1 ATP tournament.

Ramkumar and veteran Bopanna defeated the eighth-seed American duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 10-4 in the second round.

The Indians had earlier trounced American Jamie Cerretani and Brazilian Fernando Romboli 6-2 6-1 in the opening round on Tuesday.

They will face the winner of another pre-quarterfinal match between the French-Monegasque duo of Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys and the Belgian combination of Sander Gille Joran Vliegen.