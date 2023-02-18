Ramesh Bais Assumes Charge As 22nd Governor Of Maharashtra

Mumbai: Ramesh Bais on Saturday took charge as the 22nd governor of Maharashtra, replacing Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Bais was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court SV Gangapurwala at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Koshyari, who served as the Maharashtra governor from September 2019, resigned last week after a controversial tenure. He had been facing flak from the opposition parties for his “objectionable remarks” against the ideals of the state and allegedly acting in a partisan manner on various issues.