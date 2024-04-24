Ramdev, Balkrishna issue new ‘public apology’ after Supreme Court rap

New Delhi: Patanjali Ayurved Limited co-founders Yoga guru Ramdev and Balkrishna issued a new public apology in newspapers on Wednesday, April 24, a day after the Supreme Court, while hearing a contempt case, questioned them on the size and visibility of an apology issued by the company for previous misleading advertisements.

“In wake of on going matter before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, we in our individual capacity as well as on behalf of the Company, unconditionally apologise for the non-compliance or disobedience of directions/orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” the new “unconditional public apology” by Patanjali reads.

“We unconditionally extend the apology for holding meeting/press conference dated 22.11.2023. We earnestly apologize for the mistake made in publishing our advertisements and it is our whole- hearted commitment that such errors will not be repeated. We undertake to abide by directions and instructions of the Hon’ble Court with due care and utmost sincerity. We undertake to uphold the majesty of the court and comply with applicable laws and directions of the Hon’ble Court of law/relevant authorities,” it adds.