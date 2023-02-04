Ramayan’s Ram, Arun Govil Offers Worship At Puri Temple

Puri: Arun Govil, the popular television actor and the most televised role of Ram in Ramayan serial on Doordarshan on Saturday visited Shree Jagannath temple in Puri and offered prayers to the holy trinity.

He arrived in Bhubaneswar in the afternoon and drove straight to the pilgrim town for Jagannath darshan. The popular actor is here to join ‘Suna Sriram’ programme on Sunday.

While talking to media after darshan, he said there is a need for the youth to be inspired by the virtues and ideals of Lord Sri Ram and respect their parents.

On the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, he reacted that the shrine for lord Ram should have been constructed much earlier.

However, the construction of temple is matter of pride for everyone, he said.