The 1993 Japanese-Indian anime film “Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama” will have a special screening at the Indian Parliament on February 15.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla will attend the event. The film, which was re-released in theatres on January 24 in a restored 4K format, features new Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs, along with its original English version.

Arjun Aggarwal, co-founder of Geek Pictures, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “We are deeply honoured by this gesture from the Parliament of India. It is a privilege to see our work being recognised at such a prestigious level.”

He further added, “This screening is not just a showcase of a film but a celebration of our rich heritage and the timeless story of the Ramayana, which continues to inspire and guide us.”

