Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama makes its grand debut in theatres across India today, setting a remarkable milestone as the biggest-ever release of a Japanese film in the country.

With an unprecedented rollout across 600+ screens, the film has shattered records for screen count, cementing its place in Indian cinema history. This visually breathtaking anime adaptation of India’s most cherished epic has been brought to audiences by Geek Pictures India & Geek Pictures Inc. Early reviews are already hailing the film as a must-watch family entertainer that beautifully bridges generations.

Ahead of its wide release, the film made a unique pre-release debut at the Maha Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest human gathering. Over 200 school children attended the special screening, making it the first-ever film to debut at this globally recognized event. Directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, this timeless retelling of Valmiki’s Ramayana explores themes of duty, relationships, and the ultimate triumph of good over evil. Indian audiences will also enjoy the creative touch of Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad, the celebrated storyteller behind blockbusters like RRR and Baahubali, who served as the creative director for the Indian language adaptations.

The film releases today January 24, 2025, in 4k for the first time in theatres across India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu, and will be theatrically distributed in the country by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment. Don’t miss this epic reimagining of India’s greatest tale. Book your tickets today and be part of this historic release!