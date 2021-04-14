Ramayan Once Again Back On Public Demand – Check Date & Time Of TV Telecast
New Delhi: Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan will be telecast once again on TV. Last year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic on a rise, viewers demanded our epics back on small screens. Looks like it’s yet again time to watch the great mythological show with family.
Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’ will telecast on Star Bharat, 7 PM every day. The official Twitter handle tweeted the details of the telecast.
<>
पावन हो जाएगा मन
जब प्रभु श्रीराम के होंगे दर्शन।
देखिए #रामायण #ramayan
हर शाम 7 बजे, STAR भारत पर। pic.twitter.com/6Y5gHXhgSd
— STAR भारत (@StarBharat) April 13, 2021
</>
Last year, epic shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Om Namah Shivai, and Vishnu Puran amongst various others were re-telecasted during the time period and brought back so many memories.
Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’ created history upon its re-run on Doordarshan (DD), by becoming the most-watched show ever in the world, giving the highest TRP to the channel. The lead actors from all the iconic shows have etched a special place in the hearts of the people.