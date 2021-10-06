‘Ramayan’ Fame Arvind Trivedi Passes Away, PM Modi Expresses Grief

New Delhi: Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, best known for playing Raavan on the popular 1986 mythological show Ramayan, breathed his last on late Tuesday, following a heart attack. He was 80.

According to reports, the actor had been unwell for a long time and breathed his last around 10 PM at his residence here in suburban Kandivali.

His last rites were held at Dahanukar Wadi cremation ground, Kandivali, on Wednesday morning.

A host of celebrities including his co-stars from Ramayan took to social media and mourned Arvind Trivedi’s demise.

Actor Dipika Chikhalia, who essayed the role of Sita in Ramayan, wrote, “My heartfelt condolences to his family …a very fine human being #arvindtrivedi #ravan.” Actor Sunil Lahri, seen in the role of Lakshman in Ramayan, said he was deeply saddened by the news as he has lost a dear friend and a well-wisher.

“There is very sad news for all of us. Our beloved Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) is no more with us. May his soul rest in peace. …I am speechless. I lost a father figure, my guide, well wisher & gentleman.” Arvind Trivedi also served as the chief of the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) from 2002-2003.

Current CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi also paid homage to the late actor on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep grief over the demise of actor.

<>

We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial. Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/cB7VaXuKOJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2021

</>