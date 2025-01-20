On January 22, 2024, India witnessed a momentous occasion with the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, marking the culmination of a decades-long journey for millions of devotees.

This historic event not only fulfilled a long-awaited dream but also ushered in the revival of India’s rich cultural heritage. As the world celebrates the first anniversary of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22, 2025, the Ramayan Cultural Centre, an initiative by Chandrashekhar Bawankule, is poised to pay tribute to the values and ideals of Lord Ram, emerging as a beacon of cultural preservation and education.

The Ramayan Cultural Centre, spearheaded by Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has brought the timeless teachings of the Ramayan to life through immersive exhibitions, interactive installations, and educational workshops. The Centre has also become an integral part of regional development and India’s new tourist destination, attracting tourists and scholars from around the globe.

By combining cutting-edge technology with traditional storytelling, the Centre provides a unique space for visitors, especially the youth, to connect with the ancient text in a modern and meaningful way. The Centre is an extraordinary place of cultural and spiritual significance, with a focus on showcasing the Ramayan through art and storytelling. The centre features the “Ramayan Darshanam Hall,” which contains over 120 detailed oil paintings depicting scenes from the Ramayan, bringing the epic to life for visitors.

With its focus on cultural education and empowerment, the Ramayan Cultural Centre plays a crucial role in securing the legacy of the Ram Mandir, ensuring that future generations will continue to draw inspiration from the timeless teachings of the Ramayan. In the coming year, the Ramayan Cultural Centre is set to continue flourishing, standing as a beacon of India’s commitment to preserving its heritage, fostering unity, and inspiring future generations.

The Ramayan Cultural Centre, located in the Koradi Temple complex near Nagpur, was inaugurated by Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu in 2023, which not only aims to bring India’s rich cultural heritage to life but also aims to boost tourism and other development factors in the region. The Ramayan Cultural Centre is the brain child of Shri Banwarilalji Purohit, Vice President & Trustee of Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan.