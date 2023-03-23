Ramadan 2023 date: Moon not sighted, India to observe holy month of Ramzan from THIS day

New Delhi: Ramadan holds special importance as it is considered to be the most auspicious time of the year. The holy month of Ramadan begins with the sighting of the crescent moon which is also known as the Ramadan moon. Ramadan was earlier set to begin on March 22, however, with the crescent moon not being spotted, Ramzan is slated to begin on March 24 in India.

According to an announcement made by Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, the holy month of Ramzan will now begin on March 24 in India.

The holy month of Ramadan ends with Eid-ul-Fitr. Eid -ul-Fitr in India will be celebrated on Friday, April 21 or Saturday, April 22 depending on the sighting of the Moon.

Ramadan is the holiest month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims across the world. The festival is celebrated in the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The Arabic phrase “Ramadan Kareem” means to enjoy a blessed and happy Ramadan.

Muslim community observes fast from dawn to dusk. After the day is over, in the evening, they break their fast by eating meals, known as Iftar with family or friends. It is believed that by refraining from food and water throughout the day, one understands the pain and sufferings of other people and gets closer to the almighty God (Allah).