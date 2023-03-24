Ramadan 2023 begins in India

New Delhi: Muslims around the globe observe Ramadan, which is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar.

From dawn until dusk, the Muslim community maintains a fast. When the day is done, they break their fast in the evening with meals known as iftar, which they share with loved ones or companions. It is thought that by depriving oneself of food and liquids throughout the day, one can better comprehend the misery of others and draw nearer to the almighty.

The beginning of the Islamic holy month depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon. It was first sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, some western countries, and then other parts of the world along with India. Muslims will begin fasting from today, March 24, Friday, in India for Ramadan.

Jama Masjid, the popular mosque in New Delhi, was illuminated with lights on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan. People also thronged the market near Jama Masjid on the eve of Ramadan, Thursday evening, March 23.

How fasting dates are decided during Ramadan?

The date for Ramadan fasting changes every year as Muslims follow the Islamic calendar which is based on the lunar cycle or phases of the moon. Therefore, the start and end date of Ramadan depend upon the sighting of the crescent moon. Typically, the crescent of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and certain parts of India, as well as some Western countries. It is then usually sighted a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other nations.