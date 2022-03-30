Ramadan 2022 Date: All You Need To Know About

New Delhi: The holy month of Ramadan 2022 is the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and falls after the end of Shaban month.

During the month, the Muslim community spends their time fasting, praying.

This year Ramadan will begin on April 2, 2022, however, the dates may vary in accordance to the Moon sighting.

Also known as Ramazan or Ramzan, the word Ramadan is derived from the Arabic root ramida or ar-ramad, which means ‘scorching heat’ and it is one of the five pillars of Islam that include – Shahada (profession of faith), Salat (Prayer), Zakat (Almsgiving), Sawm (Fasting) and Hajj (Pilgrimage).

Usually, the crescent of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with some Western countries and then usually a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries.

History and significance:

It is said that Ramadan is the commemoration of Prophet Muhammad’s (Praise Be Upon Him) first revelation. Muslims believe that it was during the night of Laylat al-Qadr that God revealed the verses of the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad for the first time. It is believed that during Ramadan, all the devils are locked up with chains in hell, no one can disturb those who are busy praying to Allah as the gates of Jannah (Paradise) are opened and the gates of Jahannum (hell) are locked up along with the devils.

‘Thawab’ is what the spiritual rewards of fasting are known as and it is believed that these rewards multiply during the period of Ramadan where Muslims stay away from food and drink, smoking, sexual activities and any sinful behaviour, and instead focus more on prayer, self-reform, charity and taqwa, which is heightened awareness of God.

Suhoor, or sehri, is the predawn meal is referred to as suhur, before the call for the morning pray, Fajr, and iftar is the nightly feast that breaks the fast after the evening prayer, Maghrib.