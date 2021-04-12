Ramadan 2021: Know The significance Of This Holy Month

New Delhi: Ramadan 2021 has started fom April 12, that is Monday. During this holy month, Muslims observe a fast for 30 days called Roza and devote themselves spiritually in the name of Allah.

Fasting during the holy month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. During this month, Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, engaging in any sexual activity, and committing sinful acts from daybreak to dusk.

Muslims around the world will celebrate the beginning of Ramadan by greeting each other with “Ramadan Mubarak” and “Ramadan Kareem”, meaning a blessed and generous month to you, respectively.

According to the teachings in Islam, Ramadan holds greater importance as it is the first time when Allah SWT (God) revealed the Quran (Holy book of Muslims) to Prophet Muhammad PBUH. The fasting during this month is considered as one of the five pillars of Islam. The five pillars of Islam are Shahada (profession of faith), Salat (Prayer), Zakat (Almsgiving), Sawm (Fasting) and Hajj (Pilgrimage).

During this holy month, Muslims across the world observe fasts between dawn and dust. Fasting has been made compulsary on adult Muslims except if your are seriously ill, pregnant, suffering from a severe disease and menstruating. During this period Muslims across the world devote their time to reciting the Holy Quran and also perform nightly prayers.