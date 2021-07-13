Rama Devi Women’s University Accorded 12-B Status By UGC

Bhubaneswar: The Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar has been accorded 12-B status by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The Bhubaneswar-based varsity will now be able to receive Central grants and undertake various research and academic activities. The 12-B status is mandatory for receiving funds from the Centre and other agencies.

The UGC, in a letter to the Registrar of Rama Devi Women’s University, said “The name of the University has been included in the list of universities under Section 12(B) of the UGC Act, 1956.”

The UGC further recommended the varsity to participate in NIRF ranking and get NAAC accreditation at the earliest.

It may be mentioned here that the Rama Devi Women’s University had submitted a proposal for 12-B status. Following this, the UGC Expert Committee visited the varsity on 17th and 18th February to consider the proposal.

The report of the Expert Committee along with the compliance submitted by the varsity was placed before the Standing Committee of UGC members for consideration.