Ram Temple in Ayodhya to Open for ‘Darshan’ from Dec 2023

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust is trying to open the Ram temple at Ayodhya doors for the devotees by December 2023, before that, the purpose of completing the construction of the temple is to place the deity Lord Ram.

Gopal, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, who is looking after the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, is a confidante of Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Giving information about the construction work of the foundation of the temple, he said the construction work has been done up to a depth of 40 feet. The sand has been removed from there and once the raft work is completed, the foundation work of the temple will near completion.

Informing about the stones being used for the construction of the temple, the VHP leader said granite is being transported specially from Bangalore. The stones used in the temple construction have been sent from Bansi Paharpur in Rajasthan and more such stones will be transported here.

The stones for making the temple wall have been transported from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, the marbles used in the temple construction have been sent specially from Makrana in Rajasthan while stones have been sent from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh.

Gopal told that the temple will be 360 feet long, 235 feet wide and 161 feet high. The temple will have a total of 5 ‘shikharas’ (tower used in temple architecture) and the tallest one will be 161 feet high.