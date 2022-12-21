Ram Setu
‘Ram Setu’ To Make Streaming Debut On Prime Video On Dec 23

By Pragativadi News Service
Mumbai: Akshay Kumar-starrer “Ram Setu” will start streaming on Prime Video from December 23, the streamer announced Wednesday.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma of “Parmanu” and “Tere Bin Laden” fame, the action-adventure movie was released in theatres countrywide in October this year.

The movie, which also featured Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, is presented by Prime Video in association with Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Lyca Productions and Abundantia Entertainment.

