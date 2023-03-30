Ram Navami 2023 today!

Bhubaneswar: Rama Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Rama, is celebrated on the ninth day of the Hindu month of Chaitra. Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month and is one of the most revered gods in Hinduism.

The festival is a part of the Spring Navratri and falls on the ninth day of the bright half in the Hindu calendar month of Chaitra. This occurs in the Gregorian months of March or April every year.

This year, Ram Navami is being celebrated today on Thursday, March 30, which coincides with the last day of Chaitra Navratri, an auspicious nine-day festival.

Ram Navami History and Significance:

Lord Rama is considered a symbol of truth, righteousness, virtue, bravery, courage, and devotion to his duty. He is also the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The story of Ram Navami is also called the Vratha Katha.

It revolves around how King Dashratha and his wives performed Putra Kamesti Yagna on the advice of Rishi Vashishth as they were not able to give him an heir. After the yagna was completed, the three queens were given kheer blessed by the Lord of Yagna. After consuming the kheer, all three queen Kaushalya, Kaikeyi and Sumitra queens gave birth on the last day of the Chaitra month. Lord Ram was born to Queen Kaushalya, Bharat was born to Kaikeyi. The other two sons Lakshman and Shatrugana were born to Sumitra. The significance of the festival indicates the victory of good over evil and establishment of dharma to beat adharma. The Ram Navami festival celebration starts with offering water to Surya in the early morning to propitiate him. This is due to the belief that the descendants of Surya were the ancestors of Rama.