Ram Navami 2023: President Murmu, PM Modi lead greetings

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and several other leaders on Thursday extended their greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

“My heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on Ram Navami. The life of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram gives the invaluable message of sacrifice and service. It is my best wish that all the countrymen imbibe the superior ideals of Lord Rama and dedicate themselves to building a glorious India,” the President tweeted.

राम नवमी पर सभी देशवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मर्यादा पुरूषोत्तम श्री राम के चरित से त्याग व सेवा का अमूल्य संदेश मिलता है। सभी देशवासी, प्रभु राम के उच्च आदर्शों को आचरण में ढालें और एक गौरवशाली भारत के निर्माण के लिए स्वयं को समर्पित करें, ऐसी मेरी मंगलकामना है। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 30, 2023

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Many best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The life of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ramchandra, based on sacrifice, austerity, restraint and determination, will remain the inspiration of humanity in every era.”