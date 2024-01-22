Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: It All Comes Down To 84 Seconds

Ayodhya: The ‘Pran Pratishta’ – the main ceremony, will take place during the ‘Abhijit’ muhurta – from 12:29:03 pm to 12:30:35 pm, a period of just 84 seconds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya on Monday for the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple.

After the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will address dignitaries. This will be followed by an address by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chief Mahant Gopal Das.

Following his address, the Prime Minister will visit the ‘Kuber Tila’ in Ayodhya, after which he is scheduled to return to Delhi.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony also culminates an 11-day ritual undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Through these 11 days, the Prime Minister went on pilgrimage to several major temples across the country, including in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Through these 11 days, the Prime Minister has adhered to a strict routine consuming only coconut water, sleeping on the floor, and engaging in daily acts of devotion such as feeding cows.

The opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya marks “the reawakening of national pride,” according to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, one of the Hindu organisations that have led the Ram Mandir movement for decades.

A day before ‘Pran Prathistha’, President of India Droupadi Murmu, in a letter to the Prime Minister, called the event a “unique civilisational journey”. The Prime Minister, responding to the President, said, “I am confident that his historic moment will further enrich Indian heritage and culture and take our development journey to new heights.