Ram Mandir Float Graces India Day Parade in New York

New York: Despite objections from some US-based organisations, a carnival float featuring Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir was made part of the India Day Parade in New York City on Sunday.

The vibrant colours and sounds of India enlivened the streets of New York during the 42nd Annual India Day Parade along Madison Avenue.

Amid the city’s hustle, thousands came together to honour their heritage, with Indian flags waving and the rhythmic beats of dhols resonating. The parade celebrated India’s rich culture and history, highlighting the strong ties between the Indian diaspora and their ancestral roots.

A prominent feature was an intricately carved wooden float, 18 feet in length, nine feet in width, and eight feet in height, crafted in India and flown in to join the parade.

Controversy struck when the Ram Mandir float faced objections just days before the parade, with several groups labelling it as anti-Muslim and demanding its removal from the festivities.

Organizations penned a letter to New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul, denouncing the float as anti-Muslim and accusing it of celebrating the demolition of a mosque.

Signatories of the letter included the Council on American Islamic Relations, the Indian American Muslim Council, and Hindus for Human Rights.

The letter argued that the float’s inclusion attempts to merge Hindu nationalist ideology with Indian identity, despite India’s secular nature.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America, responsible for the float, stated it symbolized a Hindu temple and sought to honour a deity integral to Indian and Hindu identity. The Hindu American Foundation defended it as a manifestation of free speech.

The Federation of Indian Associations, the organizer of Sunday’s parade, asserted that the event showcased India’s cultural diversity, featuring floats from various communities. This annual parade in New York City occurs three days following India’s Independence Day.