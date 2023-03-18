Ram Charan says he would love to play Virat Kohli in his biopic

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Ram Charan has now become a global star, thanks to director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which has become a worldwide phenomenon. The movie has managed to bag an Oscar award in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu featuring Ram and Jr NTR. While Ram has played a variety of roles on the screen, the actor expressed his desire to work in a sports biopic. He added that he would love to portray former Indian skipper Virat Kohli if given a choice.

“I would like to play anything to do with sport. It’s been a long due. Maybe a sports-based film,” Ram said when he was asked about a role that he would love to play. When he was suggested Virat’s name, he said at the India Today Conclave, “Fantastic, he is an inspiring soul. I think given a chance, it will be fantastic as I look similar also.”

Ram’s statement comes at a time when Virat was spotted performing the hook step of Naatu Naatu during the first ODI between India and Australia. He broke into signature steps when players were being set on the field for the Aussies.

He also spoke about his Hollywood aspirations, however, he refrained from sharing any details. “I don’t know sir. I would leave it in LA where I said that. We’re working on it. But, it’s too early to say. Everything is a process. Let it happen. It will happen. My mom says nazar nahi lagna chahiye (my mother says that there should not be any evil eye). Everyone wishes to work in an industry where talent is appreciated,” he said.