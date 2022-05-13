Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s RRR To Stream On ZEE5 On May 20

New Delhi: The big-budget action drama movie RRR starring N.T.Rama Rao Jr (Jr NTR), Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, and Shriya Sara, is all set to make its OTT debut on Zee5 on May 20th.

The movie has crossed beyond Rs 1000 crore worldwide. It is a war drama featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the lead actors and is showcased in multiple languages across India.

The film was released on March 25, 2022, after getting delayed multiple times due to the pandemic.

The pan-India period drama is based on Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two Indian revolutionaries who battled against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.

RRR was first announced in 2018 and was primarily shot in India, with a few portions shot in Ukraine and Bulgaria.