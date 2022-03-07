Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer ‘RRR’ team to hold massive pre-release event

Hyderabad: The makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer ‘RRR’ are planning to hold a massive pre-release event in either of the Telugu states.

As S.S. Rajamouli’s directorial is inching towards its release date, the makers have been waiting to organize a grand event.It is reported that the producers have roped in a big team to organize the pre-release event, which will involve most of the movie’s technicians and stars. A couple of dances and other promotional events will be held for the pre-release event as well.

‘RRR’ promises to deliver a visual grandeur, depicting the fictional lives of Indian revolutionaries, Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. The multilingual magnum opus is gearing up for its grand release globally and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

RRR is slated for its worldwide release on March 25.