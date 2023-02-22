Ram Charan All Set To Appear On Good Morning America

New Delhi: RRR actor Ram Charan is all set to make his debut at the famous talk show Good Morning America as a chief guest.

As per reports, Ram was recently seen flying to the US ahead of the Academy Awards 2023. He is expected to attend several promotional events and shows during his trip.

Reports also suggest that he will be appearing as a guest on the popular talk show, Good Morning America, which will air on ABC at 11:30 pm IST.

Ram Charan will be the first Telugu celeb to appear on the show. Previously Priyanka Chopra had appeared on the show multiple times. He is likely to talk about his acting journey, the success of RRR across countries and their Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category with their song Naatu Naatu.

Notably, RRR became the first Indian film to be nominated for anything other than best international film at the Academy Awards. The Oscars will take place on March 12.