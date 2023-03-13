Ram Chandra Paudel Sworn-In As New President Of Nepal

Kathamandu: Nepali Congress Party leader Ram Chandra Paudel took oath as the new president of Nepal on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Kathmandu.

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy at Sheetal Niwas amidst a special function organised here. He was administered the oath of office in the presence of acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki.

Paudel was officially elected to the top post on March 9. He secured a total of 33,802 electoral votes and rival Subash Chandra Nembwang got 15,518 electoral votes in the recently concluded election.

As per Nepal’s constitution, the president shall take the oath of office and secrecy from the Chief Justice before assuming the office.

According to Nepal’s Election Commission, 33 members of the federal parliament participated in the voting and 518 members of the Province assemblies also took part in the voting process to select the new president, reported ANI. The voting happened at Nepal’s parliament building in New Naneshwar in Kathmandu.

Lawmakers from across the parliament took part in the electoral process. Nepal’s Electoral College has a total of 884 members, including 275 members from the House of Representatives, 59 from the National Assembly and 550 from the seven provincial assemblies in the country.

Eight parties extended their support to Paudel and his rival Subash Chandra Nembang was supported by independent lawmakers.

Last Thursday, Paudel said he has experience in governance and knows about the functioning of state mechanisms. He said he is suitable for the post of Nepal’s President.

He said, as quoted by ANI, ” I have earlier also undertaken various government roles, I also have been to the royal palaces during the monarchy, became the house speaker, and used to visit the palace once a week. That’s why the role that I will undertake won’t be new for me.”