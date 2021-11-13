Rakul Preet Starrer ‘Chhatriwali’ First Look Released!

Mumbai: The first poster of Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming film titled Chhatriwali has been released on Saturday.

Sharing the first look, Rakul wrote, “Bin mausam barsaat kabhi bhi ho sakti hai…Apni chhatri taiyaar rakhiye! Presenting the first look of #Chhatriwali.” Reportedly, Rakul will be seen essaying the role of a condom tester in the film.

Take a look At The Poster:

In the poster, Rakul can be seen holding a condom pack in front of her face in formal attire.

Talking about the film it is about a female unemployed chemistry graduate in small-town Karnal becomes a condom tester out of desperation, a secret she must keep hidden from everyone. Chhatriwali is a whimsical drama and the next high-concept film from the production firm known for bringing ground breaking issues to audiences.