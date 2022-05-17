Rakul Preet Singh Stuns In Thigh Slit Dress: Says ‘Why Fit In When You Were Born To Stand Out’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh never failed to keep her fans hooked with her blazing avatars. The yaariyan recently dropped some stunning pictures in a white slit gown and captioned it, “Why fit in when you were born to stand out”.

On work the front, Rakul Preet Singh will play the lead in Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah as the protagonists. She will also work alongside Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in their upcoming Hindi drama, Thank God. Furthermore, the actor will also headline Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar’s, Chhatriwali and Akshay Kumar’s Cinderella.