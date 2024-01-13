Rakul Preet Singh Kickstarts The Year With A Bang As ‘Ayalaan’ Opens Up To A Roaring Response From All Across!

Rakul Preet Singh has always booked a distinct charm on the screen with her elegant and pretty charm. As the actress paved a fabulous 2023, seems like she is all set to unfold her magic in 2024. Having started the year with a bang, Rakul has arrived with a science fiction film ‘Ayalaan’ that is receiving phenomenal responses from the audience and also setting its feet at the box office.

Rakul Preet Singh has got a perfect start for her fans with ‘Ayalaan’. The actress starred opposite Sivakarthikeyan, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanupriya, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, and Bala Saravanan, in the film. The fans are flocking to the theaters in abundance and evening shows are receiving an amazing response. It’s indeed a good note that the actress is starting the year with.

As much as ‘Ayalaan’ impressed the audience, they were also impressed to see Rakul’s neat performance. The fans went to their social media to praise the actress. Here’s how the fans reacted on social media.

“#Ayalaan movie super !! VFX @Siva_Kartikeyan

Very realistic performance .. We re enjoyed the film.. You have given a good film last year #Maaveeran and this year bro #Ayalaan . Congrats for the success

@Rakulpreet you look so gorgeous in this film and neat performance

@TheAyalaan You are So cute”

“@Rakulpreet starts with blockbuster film #Ayalaan

Upcoming #Indian2 gonna set new heights in her career

#RakulPreetSingh”

Meanwhile, continuing her cinematic journey, Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen in two of the biggest pan-India films Indian 2.