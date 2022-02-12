Rakul Preet Singh Gives Glimpse Of Her Shoot, Looks Ravishing In Red Bikini & Floral Cape

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh shared a glimpse of herself in a red hot bikini. The actress looks ravishing as she flaunts her toned body in a red bikini which she paired up with a floral cape.

Check out the pic here:

In the picture, Rakul Preet Singh left her tresses open with soft curls and glowy makeup. She added an amp to the bikini attire with strappy heels.

On the work front, has many promising releases this year. Rakul Preet Singh will star alongside John Abraham in Lakshya Raj’s upcoming flick Attack. Her other projects include, Indra Kumar directorial Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Anubhuti Kashyap directorial Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana. Rakul Preet will also be a part of R. Ravikumar’s Tamil outing Ayalaan.