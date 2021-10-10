Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani confirm their relationship

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh who celebrated her 31st birthday today (October 10th) has revealed the love of her life and he is none other than Jackky Bhagnani the son of legendary producer Vashu Bhagnani and a rising actor-producer in Bollywood.

On the occasion of Rakul Preet Singh’s 31st birthday on Sunday, the actor duo took to social media to confirm their relationship before the world with a photo, walking hand-in-hand. The picture has been garnering a lot of love and blessings from their fans and loved ones.

Rakul posted a photo with Jackky on social media and wrote ““Thankyouuuu my ️love ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! ️ ️ ️ here is to making more memories together ️@jackkybhagnani”.

Jackky Bhagnani promptly replied sharing the same pic “”Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my love”.

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the sensational leading heroines in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies who has co-starred in blockbuster hit movies with top stars of the South including Mahesh Babu, Surya, Karthi, Ramcharan, Jr. NTR, and Allu Arjun. Apart from Bollywood, Jackky Bhagnani is also familiar to Tamil audiences having co-starred in the lead role in Trisha’s ‘Mohini’ released in the year 2018.