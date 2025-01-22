On the occasion of Parakram Diwas, commemorating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse will undertake ‘Jai Hind Padyatra’ on 23rd January 2025 in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

This event, a tribute to the indomitable spirit of Netaji, will bring together 1500 MY Bharat Youth Volunteers and youth leaders in a celebration of India’s freedom movement and the enduring legacy of Subhash Chandra Bose.

The Padyatra will cover a scenic route of approximately 5 kilometres, starting from Flag Point and culminating at Netaji stadium, symbolizing the sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters. It will feature various activities to honour Netaji’s contributions and raise awareness about his vision for an independent and progressive India.

Event Highlights:

Competitions for Youth: A series of contests with the theme “Subhash Chandra Bose and the Freedom Movement” will include painting, essay writing, quiz, and declamation competitions to inspire and engage the youth in understanding the sacrifices and strategies of Netaji during the independence struggle.

Cultural Performances: The event will open with group songs, traditional dances, and other cultural performances celebrating the life and ideals of Subhash Chandra Bose.

Exhibition and Stalls: A photo gallery dedicated to Netaji’s life and milestones in the freedom movement. Stalls showcasing local handicrafts and promoting the artistry of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Youth Icon Felicitation: Prominent youth leaders and achievers will be honoured for their contributions to nation-building and societal development.

Tribute by Army Officers: Army officers and their families will be invited to participate, emphasizing the link between Netaji’s legacy and India’s defence forces.

‘JAI HIND’ Padyatra in Port Blair marks the fifth in a series of 24 events planned to commemorate 75 years of the Constitution and celebrate India’s vibrant cultural diversity. As part of this year-long celebration, two such padyatras are being organized every month by MY Bharat volunteers across the country, fostering patriotism and a deeper connection to India’s rich heritage.

The Ministry invites the youth across India to participate by registering on the MY Bharat Portal (www.mybharat.gov.in) and joining this march of pride to honour Netaji’s legacy and his vision for a united and self-reliant India.