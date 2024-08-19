Raksha Bandhan 2024: Know the Significance of ‘Gamha Purnima’ in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Raksha Bandhan, celebrated as ‘Gamha Purnima’ in Odisha, marks the bond between siblings and the birthday of Lord Balabhadra. Special rituals are observed at Jagannath Temple, and traditional games like Gamha Dian are played. Farming communities also celebrate with prayers to Lord Balabhadra.

This auspicious occasion marks the birth of Lord Balaram (Balabhardra), Lord Krishna’s brother and the conclusion of the monsoon season. Lord Balaram’s significance as the guardian of agriculture is deeply woven into the fabric of the festival. The term ‘Gamha’ is derived from the word Go-mata and according to the Harivamsa, Balaram was born from a cow named Rohini.

As a tribute to Lord Balabhardra and his association with the farming community, cattle are revered and celebrated on this day.The festivities involve the ceremonial washing and adorning of cattle, particularly cows and bullocks, with vibrant ropes and floral garlands. Rakhis are lovingly tied to the horns of the cattle, symbolizing a bond of protection. Farmers, recognizing the pivotal role of cattle in agriculture, also pay homage to the essential tools of their trade.A delectable spread of pancakes and sweets is offered to the cattle as an expression of gratitude for their contributions to the agrarian livelihood. In certain regions of Odisha like Paralakhemundi, Berhampur and Nayagarh, the birthday of Lord Balabhadra is celebrated with the spirited Gamha-Diyan, a traditional game in which children and youths try to pluck fruits and other gifts that are tied to the rope.