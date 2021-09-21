Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 15!

Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh has confirmed to be a part of Bigg Boss season 15. For the first time, he will be seen making public appearance.

In last year’s season, during Rakhi Sawant’s stay, Salman Khan and the team of Bigg Boss wanted Ritesh to enter the show but he couldn’t come due to his work.

Recently, Ritesh took to his Twitter account to support his wife Rakhi after Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Raghav Chadha compared Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to Rakhi Sawant.

Rakhi got emotional and mentioned she is happy that somebody is standing with her. “My husband responded to Raghav Chadha. Mujhe abhi tak akele jaan kar log satate the. Aaj ye kahate huye mere aakho me aasu hai ke aaj mera bhi koi hai , jo mere maan samman ke raksha ke leye khada hai. Thanks my dear husband!!” Rakhi wrote.