Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Adil Khan Durrani Arrested In Mumbai

Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani has been arrested on Tuesday after the actress lodged an FIR against him.

According to reports, Rakhi had recently filed a case at the Oshiwara police station.

While the reason is still unknown, it could seemingly for the businessman’s extramarital affair that has led to the actress being stressed.

Earlier, Rakhi made several allegations against her husband Adil Khan Durrani.