Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Adil Khan Accused Of Raping Iranian Student: Report

Mysuru: Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani has landed in another problem after an Iranian student accused him of rape.

A case has been registered at the VV Puram police station of Mysuru, they said.

According to police, Adil Durrani allegedly raped her after promising to marry her. She also stated that he even threatened to leak her intimate pictures.

After the complaint filed by Rakhi Sawant, this is the second case that Adil Durrani would have to face.

He was arrested after Rakhi Sawant filed an FIR against him, alleging he mishandled her funds. Rakhi also accused him of engaging in domestic violence.

She also claimed that Adil had broken up with her and was living with his alleged girlfriend.