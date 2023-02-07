Rakhi Sawant Lodges Complaint Against Husband Adil Durrani; Police Arrest Him

Mumbai: Police on Tuesday arrested Adil Durrani, husband of Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant, for ‘cruelty and unnatural intercourse’.

The Oshiwara police arrested him following a complaint filed by Sawant. After questioning Durrani for several hours and recording another statement from Sawant, the police arrested the accused around 8.30 pm for cruelty and unnatural intercourse.

“Based on the facts that have come to light, we have invoked sections for cruelty by a husband and forcible unnatural intercourse under the Indian Penal Code against Durrani,” said senior police inspector Manohar Dhanawade, Oshiwara police station.

He will be produced before court tomorrow, police said.

“Durrani turned up at my house on Tuesday morning and tried to assault me. I immediately called up the police, after which he left,” Sawant told reporters outside the police station.

As per the police, on Monday, Sawant approached them with a complaint stating that Durrani had taken some money and jewellery from her, which he was refusing to return. On Sunday, she publicly announced that she was severing ties with Durrani due to marital discord.