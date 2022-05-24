Rakhi Sawant gets a call from a certain Roshina who claims to be BF Adil Khan Durrani’s girlfriend

Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant’s life, it seems, is never devoid of drama. But sometimes it can definitely get unnerving, as it appears to have in this occasion. Recently, Rakhi Sawant got a call from a girl who identified herself as Roshina Delavari from Mysore, the same city where Rakhi’s new boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani is based. Rakhi was flummoxed but patiently heard Roshina out.

Rakhi had announced her new boyfriend earlier this month, and revealed that he is six years younger to her.

Meanwhile, in a shocking turn of events, a girl named Roshina Delavari called Rakhi and told her that she has been in a relationship with Adil for 4 years. The girl is based in Mysore where Rakhi’s BF belongs to. The call was apparently made to tell Rakhi indirectly that she should stay away from Adil.

Later when Sawant talked about the same with her boyfriend, he told her that Roshina was his ex and he’s not linked with her currently.

Meanwhile, Roshina Delavari replied saying, “I don’t want to talk about this.”

Later, the former Bigg Boss contestant said, “Roshina’s call to me holds no water. She did call me, but Adil sirf mera hai. She is his ex-girlfriend. And, Adil and I are going to get married.”