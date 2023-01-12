Rakhi Sawant confirms she got married to boyfriend Adil Khan after Pics go viral!

Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant loves controversy and there is no doubt about it. The actress is now making waves on the internet after pictures of her marriage with Adil Durrani went viral. Rakhi, who was dating Adil Durrani, has reportedly tied the knot with him in a court marriage.

The viral pictures show Rakhi Sawant and her alleged husband wearing garlands around their necks after their reported court marriage. An image shows the couple signing marriage papers, while another shows their papers clearly.

After wedding pictures of Rakhi Sawant and her boyfriend Adil Khan surfaced online, she confirmed her secret wedding which took place on 2 July 2022. She said she got married to Adil last year, after three months of knowing him. Her confirmation comes after Adil denied the wedding speculations to a news channel.

Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh Raj. The two even appeared together in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 15. Speaking about him in the same interview, Rakhi called marrying Ritesh a ‘mistake’ and said she learnt about him after participating in Bigg Boss. She also added that her marriage with Ritesh wasn’t legal as he hadn’t divorced his first wife. According to her, she has a ‘strong desire to become a mother’, however, it’s Adil’s family who is yet to accept her.

Rakhi recently came out from Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4.