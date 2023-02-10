Rakhi Sawant Accuses Husband Adil Khan Of Recording And Selling Her Nude Videos

New Delhi: After the arrest of husband Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant has made another shocking allegation. Rakhi claimed that Adil not only recorded but also sold nude videos of her to a stranger.

According to reports, Sawant alleged that Adil stole videos of the Big Boss star and sold them to strangers.

Adil was arrested after domestic violence allegations and sent to judicial custody by Andheri court after Rakhi filed an FIR against him.

Rakhi has also alleged that Adil hit her and accused him of domestic violence.

In her complaint, Rakhi also reportedly accused him of performing unnatural sex, assault, and taking away money and jewellery from her flat.