Rajya Sabha Passes Jammu And Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2021

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

It will replace the ordinance to merge the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cadre of civil services officer with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory cadre, also known as AGMUT cadre.

The President had promulgated the ordinance last month to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said, in the last two years, speedy development has taken place in Jammu and Kashmir. He said, Government has taken revolutionary and historical decisions for the development of J&K.

Reddy said, after independence, for the first time Block Development Council elections were held there, where 98 percent voters took part. He said, for development of villages, one thousand crore was provided under MGNREGA.

The Minister said, all Gazette officers are visiting rural areas under the back to villages programme. He said, Kashmir will be connected with train by December 2022.

Reddy said, world’s highest rail bridge Chenab bridge will be completed next year. He said, elevated Light Rail System will be completed in four years in J&K.

The Minister said, Union Ministers are visiting J&K as part of the outreach programme. 100 per cent electrification has been achieved in Jammu and Kashmir, including border villages. Reddy said, piped water for all will be achieved by 2022.

He further said that Jammu and Kashmir is moving ahead in the right direction.