Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Hails Odisha CM For Continued Support To Hockey

New Delhi: Acknowledging Odisha’s support for Indian Men’s & Women’s Hockey teams who performed outstandingly well at Tokyo 2020, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh hailed Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in the August House for his continued support, unwavering faith in hockey players.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team played with all their heart to bring the entire nation joy on a memorable Thursday as they scripted history with a fantastic 5-4 win against a fighting Germany in the Bronze medal play-off match here at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

This victory ended the country’s 41-year medal drought at the Olympic Games and has scripted India’s resurgence in global hockey.