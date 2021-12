New Delhi: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid demand by Opposition MPs for the revocation of suspension of 12 members of the House.

On November 29, the members were suspended for allegedly unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August. The suspended members include six from the OCngress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM.

The Winter session, which began on November 29, is scheduled to conclude on December 23.