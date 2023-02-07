Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM As Oppn MPs Demand PM Modi’s Response On Adani Row

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition MPs walked to the Well of the House and demanded that the Prime Minister come to the House and respond over questions related to Adani row.

Earlier in the day, the proceedings in Lok Sabha were adjourned till 12 noon over Opposition MPs’ protests demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the allegations against the Adani Group.

Opposition MPs have moved a suspension notice in the Rajya Sabha. K. Keshav Rao of the BRS, Pramod Tiwari and Ranjeeta Ranjan of the Congress have moved the notices.

The budget session of Parliament started on January 31 this year with President Droupadi Murmu’s address. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1. Since then, there has been no business in Parliament due to continued logjam over the ongoing Adani row.