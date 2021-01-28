Rajrajeswar Besha of Lord Jagannath Delayed for 5 hrs Due to Sevayats’ Row

Puri: The dispute between Singhari sevayats has led to five hours delay in Suna Besha of Lord Jagannath on Pausha Purnima on Thursday.

On this day, the Rajrajeswar Besha of Lord Jagannath is held annually in Puri Srimandir.

Reports said the devotees who made a beeline to have a darshan of Rajrajeswar Besha waited for a couple of hours to have a glimpse of the Lord due to the row between sevayats.

The devotees have thronged Puri Temple to pay their obeisance to the Lord with strict adherence to Covid guidelines. The devotees have come to the temple in large numbers after re-opening of the temple which was closed due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Temple Administration has followed special rituals for Debabhisheka due to Pausha Purnima.